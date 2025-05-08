Donald Trump confirms trade pact with UK: 'Many other deals to follow'

President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “full and comprehensive” agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, calling it a milestone that would strengthen bilateral ties for years to come.

In a post on X, Trump said, “The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”

He further added, “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom. Press Conference at The Oval Office, 10 am Thank you!”

US-UK trade pact

This trade pact is the first of its kind since President Trump’s sweeping global tariffs rattled international markets last month.

The deal follows weeks of intense negotiations after Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on most British imports, alongside 25 per cent tariffs on UK steel, aluminium, and vehicles. While Britain escaped the harshest “reciprocal” tariffs-paused for 90 days due to its trade surplus with the US, it still faced significant barriers, especially in the automotive and steel sectors. British negotiators prioritised lowering these tariffs, aiming to protect vital industries and bolster economic confidence as the UK recovers from recent economic challenges, news agency Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, addressing the developments, said, “Talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today,” signaling the deal’s political and economic significance for his government. The agreement, though not the expansive free-trade pact once envisioned, is expected to deliver immediate relief to UK exporters and serve as a diplomatic win for Starmer following a difficult local election for his Labour Party.

While details remain limited, the pact is anticipated to lower or eliminate tariffs on UK cars and steel, with further negotiations possible in pharmaceuticals and technology. Analysts note the deal will boost confidence but is unlikely to transform the British economy or resolve the US’s trade deficit concerns, the news report said. (With agency inputs)