Zelenskyy meets Trump at Nato; discusses air defence, drone cooperation

US President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (Nato) summit on Wednesday (local time) in The Hague.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump was their first meeting face-to-face since April, when they met at St Peter’s Basilica during Pope Francis’ funeral. Trump also had a major confrontation with Zelenskyy earlier this year at the White House, Associated Press reported.

Sharing further details of his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, in his post, added, “We discussed the protection of our people with the President — first and foremost, the purchase of American air defense systems to shield our cities, our people, churches, and infrastructure. Ukraine is ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers. Europe can help. We also discussed the potential for the co-production of drones. We can strengthen each other.”