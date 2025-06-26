Japan can't accept US' 25% car tariffs, says trade negotiator Akazawa

By Yoshiaki Nohara

Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said the country can’t accept the US’s 25 per cent tariffs on cars , adding that the Asian nation’s automakers produce far more cars in the US than they export to America.

Japanese automakers make roughly 3.3 million cars in the US a year, a number that’s far larger than the 1.37 million that they ship there, Akazawa told reporters on Thursday before leaving for Washington to hold his seventh round of trade negotiations with US counterparts. The companies have invested more than $60 billion in the US and created 2.3 million local jobs, Akazawa said.

ALSO READ: Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending “We have repeatedly explained to the US that Japan’s automobile industry has made an enormous contribution to the US economy, and we intend to keep explaining this clearly and seek understanding,” Akazawa said. “In any case, we consider the 25 per cent automobile tariff to be unacceptable.” The auto tariffs are a sticking point in the bilateral negotiations as Washington focuses on its deficits in the sector, while Tokyo tries to protect its key economic pillar. After six rounds of talks over more than two months, the two sides have yet to come to any sort of agreement over tariffs.

Of the 3.3 million cars made in the US, about 300,000 are shipped from the US to other nations, also helping to generate a trade surplus for the US, according to Akazawa. ALSO READ: Trump to ease 25% auto tariffs to support US carmakers, factory jobs Still, Japan’s trade surplus with the US last year stood at ¥8.6 trillion ($59.4 billion), the fifth largest on record. Roughly 82 per cent of the gap was due to cars and car parts. The differential has put the nation in Trump’s crosshairs as he tries to reduce US trade deficits using tariffs.

Akazawa heads for the US capital after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump last week failed to strike a deal over the higher US tariffs at the Group of Seven summit. As with other nations, Japan faces a combination of across-the-board tariffs and sectoral ones. The former is set to rise from 10 per cent to 24 per cent on July 9 barring a deal while the latter is comprised of a 25 per cent levy on cars and auto parts and a 50 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum. ALSO READ: Trump's tariffs seen raising US car prices by nearly $2,000 per vehicle Tokyo has maintained its stance that it will try to settle all the tariff disputes in one go with a package that also addresses sectoral tariffs. Akazawa on Thursday said he will keep in mind the July 9 deadline while he voiced caution over weakening his negotiating position by setting a firm deadline.