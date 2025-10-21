Home / World News / Trump-Putin Budapest summit on hold after Rubio talks with Lavrov

Trump-Putin Budapest summit on hold after Rubio talks with Lavrov

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two
US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Plans are on hold for President Donald Trump to sit down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to talk about resolving the war in Ukraine, according to a US official.

The decision was made following a call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official requested anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly.

The back-and-forth over Trump's plans are the latest bout of whiplash caused by his stutter-step efforts to resolve a conflict that has persisted for nearly four years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinWorld NewsRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

