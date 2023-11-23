Home / World News / Dozens evacuate, 10 homes destroyed by wildfire burning on edge of Perth

Dozens evacuate, 10 homes destroyed by wildfire burning on edge of Perth

The temperature in Perth was forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday which is extraordinarily hot for the Southern Hemisphere spring and winds remained strong

AP Perth (Australia)
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes destroyed by a wildfire burning out of control on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth during heat wave spring conditions, authorities said Thursday.

There were no deaths reported, but several firefighters had sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation, Western Australia state Department of Fires and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The fire began Wednesday afternoon in a pine tree plantation on Perth's northeast edge and was fanned overnight by 60-kilometre-an-hour winds, incident controller Clinton Kuchel said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The temperature in Perth was forecast to peak at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday which is extraordinarily hot for the Southern Hemisphere spring and winds remained strong.

Perth is experiencing heat wave conditions. So overlay that on top of the fire and you can imagine the conditions that our firefighters and our support staff are working on. It's really challenging, Kuchel told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Whilst we're building containment lines on this fire, the conditions and the environment are such that even if we contain it, it may not be contained all the time. There may be breakouts. So it's a really challenging and dynamic environment, Kuchel added.

Power poles had been damaged and 544 homes were without power Thursday. Around 130 people spent Wednesday night in an evacuation centre, Western Australia Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said.

The forecast for today is unforgiving. The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 40 degrees, and the winds continue to be strong. Today will be a difficult day for everybody, Saffioti told reporters.

Klemm said the 150 firefighters battling the blaze would take several days to bring it under control.

In the northern Perth suburb of Tapping, Sarah Kilian and her husband stayed to defend their home over Wednesday night. Kilian said most of her neighbours evacuated as embers rained down on their homes.

Lucky my hubby stomped them out," Kilian said. It was just scary all night absolutely chaotic.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire: Officials

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Maui's emergency services chief resigns amid criticism for no fire sirens

Hostage release under truce deal not before Friday, says top Netanyahu aide

China's Li calls for steps to implement consensus reached at G20 Summit

Israeli 'Government CFO' managing $48 billion fiscal shock of Gaza war

Altman's firing and reinstatement; What does it mean for the future of AI?

What will int'l community do on Hamas using Gaza hospitals as base: IDF

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Climate ChangeAustralia

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story