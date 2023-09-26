EAM Jaishankar to address 78th United Nations General Assembly today

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA.

EAM Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

The EAM also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."

"On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Jaishankar also met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Barcena.

The two leaders discussed taking forward the partnership between the two nations with a focus on business, science and technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. engaging in meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

During his New York visit, Jaishankar interacted with several world leaders.

A video shared on the social media platform X captures Jaishankar's interactions with his counterparts, including Sameh Shoukrey of Egypt, Gen Jeje Odongo of Uganda, Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau, and Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Additionally, he also paid a visit to Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia during his stay in New York.

In the video, Jaishankar is also seen meeting the Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson and Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugg Todd, among many others.

Meanwhile, the EAM while speaking on Saturday evening during an event 'South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas', said that economically dominant countries are leveraging production capabilities and those countries who have institutional influence have weaponized these capabilities.

Further, citing the example of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister also stressed that "it is still a world of double standards."

"There is a growing sentiment in the world and the Global South in a way embodies it. But there's also political resistance. Those occupying positions of influence are resisting pressure to change", said EAM Jaishankar during the event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, United Nations India and the Reliance Foundation.

"They will mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it's a world very much of double standards," he added.

Speaking about the Global South and India's G20 Presidency, Jaishankar highlighted how India was 'the voice of the Global South' and how it steered the global conversation back to global growth and development issues by getting the G20 to talk about what the world wanted to talk about, the real problem of the G20.

After concluding his visit to New York, Jaishankar will travel to Washington, DC

UNGA President Dennis Francis on Sunday shared his delight to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a special event "to showcase the success story of India-UN cooperation with the Global South."

Francis met EAM Jaishankar during the 78th session of the UNGA and addressed the session on India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York on Saturday (local time).

Sharing a glimpse of his meetings on social media 'X', the UNGA President stated, "Glad to join Minister @DrSJaishankar & @IndiaunNewyork at a special event to showcase the success story of India-UN cooperation with the Global South. India, home to one-sixth of humanity, plays an unparalleled role in our global mission for a better, more sustainable world."

While addressing the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York, Francis said, "India's recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South."

Francis said that India plays an "unparalleled role" in the global mission for a better and more sustainable world. He called India's legacy of contribution a "guiding light" and encompassing endeavours like championing democracy and promoting women-led development.