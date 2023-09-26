LIVE: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Dozens of Khalistan supporters outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying. Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well. The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice. "We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller added. The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution." The Canadian government has said that the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India and "calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media." Read More