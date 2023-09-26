Home / India News / LIVE: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver
LIVE: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

BS Web Team New Delhi
Khalistan supporters protest outside the Indian Consulate, in Vancouver, British Columbia (AP/PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Dozens of Khalistan supporters outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying. Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.

10:17 AM

Manipur: Govt asks people to exercise restraint after photos of bodies of two missing students go viral

9:44 AM

'True statesman PM' whose actions spoke louder than his words: Cong hails Manmohan Singh on his birthday

9:14 AM

Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery row: BMTC buses to remain operational, auto drivers on strike

10:22 AM

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela on Tuesday through video conferencing. He will also address these appointees on the occasion.

PM Modi will distribute these appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country.

The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs.

10:18 AM

Bandh in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release to TN affects normal life

The Bengaluru bandh called by farmers and Kannada organisations on Tuesday and backed by the BJP and JD(S) in protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu evoked partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but fewer people venturing out.

'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,' an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, has given the call for today's dawn-to-dusk (6 am to 6 pm) Bengaluru shutdown.

Shanthakumar and other leaders of the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti were detained by the police at the Mysuru Bank circle, as they were trying to hold a protest march towards Town Hall.

10:17 AM

Manipur: Govt asks people to exercise restraint after photos of bodies of two missing students go viral

Hours after photos of the bodies of two students, who had been missing since July, have gone viral on social media, the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow the authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of the duo.

In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).

9:58 AM

Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery row: Adequate bandobast made, says police

Police in Bengaluru Tuesday said they have made adequate bandobast and no protest or procession will be allowed amid a call for Bandh by farmer outfits to protest against an order by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

"..We have made adequate bandobast...as per the order of the commissioner, no protest or procession is allowed...traffic is normal," Deputy Commisisoner of Police (central) Bengaluru Shekar T Tekkannavar told ANI.

Police have been deployed in city's Whitefield and Cottonpete to maintain law and order. All the shops are closed except those providing essential services.

9:44 AM

'True statesman PM' whose actions spoke louder than his words: Cong hails Manmohan Singh on his birthday

The Congress on Tuesday hailed former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying he was a "true statesman PM" whose actions spoke louder than his words.

Manmohan Singh, who turned 91 on Tuesday, led the Congress-led UPA government as prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

9:41 AM

Jaishankar to address United Nations General Assembly today

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA.

EAM Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

9:31 AM

Jharkhand: 4 vehicles torched, private firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

At least four vehicles were torched and employees of a private firm assaulted at a railway construction site by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The incident occurred near Chatti river bridge in Chandwa on Monday evening, they added.

The police said a group of Maoists set three heavy vehicles and a car on fire and assaulted the employees of the firm.

9:30 AM

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in Delhi

"Today, 26th September, at 10.00 am, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference in New Delhi," tweets RMO

9:27 AM

17,187 idols immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of Ganpati festival

As many as 17,187 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri have been immersed in various water bodies here on the seventh day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, civic officials said on Tuesday.

No untoward incident was reported during the immersion of idols on the festival's seventh day on Monday, a civic official said.

Out of the 17,187 idols, 15,243 were household Ganesh idols, 1,758 'sarvajanik (public) idols and 186 of Goddess Gauri, the official said.

9:24 AM

Farmers in Karnataka's Bengaluru continue their protest over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

9:23 AM

Schools closed for classes 1-5 in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, Ranipet due to heavy rain

Authorities on Tuesday declared a holiday for classes 1-5 for Vellore and Ranipet after heavy rains lashed several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made by the Vellore and Ranipet District collectors respectively.

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Madhurathakam, Cheyyur, Thiruporur, Thirukkalukundram, Chengalpattu East Coastal Road and Sholinganallur from last night, they said.

9:18 AM

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stage protest over the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

9:14 AM

Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery row: BMTC buses to remain operational, auto drivers on strike

All routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operational as usual on Tuesday in view of the bandh called by farmer bodies to protest against an order by Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made by BMTC on X (formerly Twitter).

Visuals showed buses with few passengers onboard leaving from the Majestic BMTC Bus stop in the city.

Manju, a bus conductor, told ANI, "As bandh has been called, no commuters are seen at Kempegowda bus stop, which is usually one of the busiest bus stops in the state."

9:03 AM

PM Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004-14.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

8:49 AM

20 yrs of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: PM Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from September 26 to 27, during which he will participate in a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores of rupees.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started in 2003 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

On September 27, around 10 am, the prime minister will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

8:39 AM

Centre to cut floor price for basmati rice exports in coming days: Report

India will cut the floor price for basmati rice exports in the coming days, sources familiar with the matter said, after millers and traders complained about a sharp drop in overseas sales of the premium aromatic grain.

India will lower the basmati floor price to $850 a metric ton, down from $1,200 a ton, to help millers and traders ship out the rice grade, said the sources, who didn't wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media.

Last month, India fixed the floor price, or the minimum export price (MEP), for basmati rice shipments at $1,200 a metric ton.

Authorities said the MEP was imposed to help New Delhi ensure that non-basmati rice was not exported as basmati rice.

 

8:38 AM

Khalistan supporters hold protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Dozens of Khalistan supporters outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying.

Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.

Protesters called Nijjar's killing an "assassination" and called for a public inquiry into the case, Canada-based CTV News reported. The protest was one of several planned by Khalistan supporters in cities across Canada.

8:37 AM

Canada updates travel advisory for India, asks citizens to remain vigilant

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution."

The Canadian government has said that the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India and "calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media."

The Canadian government in its travel advisory said, "In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution."

8:37 AM

It's critical Canada's probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has strongly denied the allegations as baseless.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by (Canadian) Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller said in response to a question.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

