Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

As per the NCS, the massive earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled Alaska. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale rattled Alaska in the early hours of Thursday (local time), a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the massive earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.3, On: 17/07/2025 02:07:42 IST, Lat: 54.91 N, Long: 160.56 W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Alaska Peninsula."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

 

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, according to the US Tsunami Warning System, The New York Times reported.

A tsunami warning is the most urgent alert issued by the National Weather Service in the United States, and it means that people should move to higher ground or go inland. A tsunami advisory means people should get out of coastal waters and stay away from beaches and waterways. A tsunami watch means experts are evaluating the threat, so stay tuned for further information.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more >M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

Alaska has more large earthquakes than the rest of the United States combined. More than three-quarters of the state's population lives in an area that can experience a magnitude 7 earthquake.

The nation's coastlines are vulnerable to the interrelated hazards posed by earthquakes, landslides, and tsunamis. In the marine environment, these events often occur in concert, and distant triggers can cause severe local effects, making the issue global in scope. As the population continues to migrate toward the coastlines, the social impacts of these hazards are expected to grow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

