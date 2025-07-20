Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.9 recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.9 recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km.

In a post on X NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/07/2025 00:56:13 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.68 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam." 

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. That tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with coordinates marked at 26.51°N and 93.15°E.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

