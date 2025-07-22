Home / World News / Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria, Gaza: White House

Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria, Gaza: White House

Trump is pushing to end the Gaza war and back Syria's new government as it rebuilds after civil war, but Israeli military actions risk undermining both efforts, complicating US regional goals

Donald Trump, Trump
Leavitt told reporters that Trump has a good working relationship with Netanyahu but he was caught off guard by the bombings (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:48 AM IST
President Donald Trump was caught off guard by the recent Israeli strikes in Syria and on a Catholic church in Gaza, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

Her comments were a rare suggestion of daylight between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have often been aligned on politics and foreign policy, particularly with the recent attacks on Iran's nuclear programme.

However, Trump is pushing for an end to the war in Gaza and trying to support the new Syrian government as the country emerges from years of civil war, and Israeli military operations have threatened to complicate those initiatives.

An Israeli attack last week hit the Gaza Strip's only Catholic church, killing three people and stirring outrage. In addition, Israel intervened during the latest outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria, even bombing the capital, Damascus.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump has a good working relationship with Netanyahu but he was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza.

In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations, Leavitt said.

Trump's special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, told The Associated Press that Israel's intervention in Syria creates another very confusing chapter and came at a very bad time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseisraelIsrael-PalestineGaza conflictSyria

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

