Trump govt revokes security clearances of 37 current, former govt officials

Trump govt revokes security clearances of 37 current, former govt officials

It's the latest action of retribution by the Trump administration against national security officials he perceives as having been against him

Donald Trump
Trump administration has ordered the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
The Trump administration has ordered the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials, including some who worked on the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorised to discuss it by name.

A memo from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which was seen by The Associated Press, accuses the targeted individuals of having engaged in the politicisation or weaponisation of intelligence to advance personal or partisan gain.

It's the latest action of retribution by the Trump administration against national security officials he perceives as having been against him.

It comes as his government has launched a sweeping effort to cast doubt on the legitimacy of intelligence community findings that Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Trump administrationDonald Trump administrationTrump govt

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

