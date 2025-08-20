Home / World News / Netanyahu accuses Australia of betrayal for recognising Palestinian State

Netanyahu accuses Australia of betrayal for recognising Palestinian State

Ties began taking a turn for the worse last week when Australia announced it would join France, the UK and Canada in recognizing a Palestinian state at next month's United Nations summit

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister
In Australia, anti-Israeli sentiment and antisemitic incidents have increased, with an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Michael Heath
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese of betrayal for planning to recognize a Palestinian state, in a rare public attack on a historically friendly nation. 
Ties began taking a turn for the worse last week when Australia announced it would join France, the UK and Canada in recognizing a Palestinian state at next month’s United Nations summit. Tensions escalated this week after Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke canceled the visa of Simcha Rothman, a member of Israel’s far-right Religious Zionism party who had been scheduled to speak in Australia. 
  Israel in turn revoked visas for Australian diplomats in the Palestinian territories, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar saying the decision was in response to Australia’s plan to recognize Palestine and the barring of Rothman’s visit. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called that action “unjustified” and said the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel.
 
A post then appeared on the X account of the Israeli prime minister late Tuesday saying, “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.” 
Australia, a long-time backer of Israel, threw its full support behind the Jewish state after Hamas’ deadly attack on Oct 7, 2023, when militants rampaged through Israel killing 1,200 people and abducting 250. 
 
But as the conflict has dragged on, Israel has found itself increasingly isolated — aside from the US — over the mounting humanitarian toll in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in the territory says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, while Israeli restrictions on aid have drawn warnings of worsening hunger from the UN and relief agencies.
 
In Australia, anti-Israeli sentiment and antisemitic incidents have increased, with an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue. While Albanese’s government has condemned these cases and called for social cohesion, local Jewish communities say they feel increasingly unsafe. 
Responding to Netanyahu, Burke described the comments as a “lashing out” similar to those seen toward other countries that announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state. The home affairs minister noted that Albanese had telephoned Netanyahu as a courtesy ahead of the announcement on Palestine.
 
“Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many people you can leave hungry,” Burke said. “Strength is much better measured by what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has done, which is when there’s a decision we know Israel won’t like he goes straight to Benjamin Netanyahu.”
 
Israel’s liberal Haaretz newspaper also criticized Netanyahu’s comments, describing the post on X as “deranged.”
 
“Netanyahu is not satisfied with Israel’s seven war fronts over the last two years,” Haaretz said in an editorial. “He seems very determined to declare war on the entire world.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump govt revokes security clearances of 37 current, former govt officials

Syrian, Israeli delegations meet in Paris as US pushes for normalisation

Trump moves to use presidential power to help party in 2026 midterms

US to screen immigrants for 'anti-Americanism' in process to get green card

Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuAnthony AlbaneseAustraliaisraelIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story