Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Tibet, no casualties reported so far

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet in the early hours of Friday (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 05/09/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 34.01 N, Long: 81.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks.

The Tibetan plateau attains its high elevation due to crustal thickening caused by the collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate, creating the Himalayas. Faulting within the plateau is associated with strike-slip and normal mechanisms. The plateau extends in an east-west direction evidenced by north-south striking grabens, strike-slip faulting and GPS data.

In the northern region, strike-slip faulting constitutes the dominant style of tectonics while in the south, the dominant tectonic domain is east-west extension on north-south trending normal faults.

Seven north-south trending rifts and normal faults were first discovered in southern Tibet during the late 1970s and early 1980s using satellite imagery. They began formation when extension occurred some 4 to 8 million years ago.

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitudes; in 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.9

US considers ban on wholesale shopping, other visa curbs for Iranians

US to restrict visas of Central Americans acting on behalf of China: Rubio

Appeals court stops order to wind down operations at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

Topics :TibetEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story