Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Tajikistan; fifth since July 12

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Tajikistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 23km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/07/2025 04:43:29 IST, Lat: 37.39 N, Long: 72.58 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tajikistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at 160km. ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Afghanistan; third since June 28 In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan." Earlier on July 18, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. Sharing the details on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/07/2025 03:15:53 IST, Lat: 38.26 N, Long: 74.09 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan." ALSO READ: Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Assam's Nagaon district On July 12, two earthquakes jolted the region.