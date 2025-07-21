Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Tajikistan; fifth since July 12

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Tajikistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the statement, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 23km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/07/2025 04:43:29 IST, Lat: 37.39 N, Long: 72.58 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tajikistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at 160km.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Earlier on July 18, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
Sharing the details on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/07/2025 03:15:53 IST, Lat: 38.26 N, Long: 74.09 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
On July 12, two earthquakes jolted the region.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 12/07/2025 20:46:58 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 12/07/2025 18:57:26 IST, Lat: 38.18 N, Long: 74.30 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation.
