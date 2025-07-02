Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Afghanistan; third since June 28

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Afghanistan; third since June 28

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year. | AI generated image

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/07/2025 00:44:52 IST, Lat: 36.63 N, Long: 71.38 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Afghanistan." 

Earlier on June 30, another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Afghanistan.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 30/06/2025 08:02:35 IST, Lat: 36.77 N, Long: 71.13 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan." 

 

Earlier, on June 28, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region at a depth of 120 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 28/06/2025 20:01:13 IST, Lat: 36.37 N, Long: 71.06 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface. 

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity. 

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

