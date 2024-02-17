Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI Asia

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 00:57:09 IST, Lat: 35.67 & Long: 71.90, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Pakistan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

