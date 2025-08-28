Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city

pakistan Flag
Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

No casualties or damage have been reported in the quake.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan on 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres.NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

Kim Jong Un to attend Xi's military parade in Beijing alongside Putin

Firms boost economic data products as trust in official US statistics wanes

Trump admin ousts CDC Director Susan Monarez following vaccine clash

Topics :earthquakesEarthquakePakistan

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story