Home / World News / Economy has lost momentum: European Commission lowers growth outlook

Economy has lost momentum: European Commission lowers growth outlook

The outlook for this year was lowered to 0.6% from 0.8% for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, and to 1.2% from 1.3% for next year, the commission said

AP Frankfurt
European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The European Union's executive commission lowered its growth forecast for this year and next, saying the economy has lost momentum in 2023 as inflation weighs on consumer spending and higher central bank interest rates deter borrowing for purchases and investment.

The outlook for this year was lowered to 0.6% from 0.8% for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, and to 1.2% from 1.3% for next year, the commission said Wednesday in its autumn economic forecast, which revised figures from its previous forecast in September.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Even that modest growth outlook is exposed to risk from Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. So far, the conflict has not interfered with oil supplies from Mideast producers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but there is a risk of disruptions to energy supplies that could potentially have a significant impact on prices and global growth.

While growth remains weak, unemployment remains near record lows and growth should improve as inflation falls and leaves people with more spending more, the commission said. Meanwhile, government deficits and debt have declined after a burst of stimulus spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are approaching the end of a challenging year for the EU economy, said Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economy. Strong price pressures and the monetary tightening needed to contain them, as well as weak global demand, have taken their toll on households and businesses.

Looking ahead to 2024, we expect a modest uptick in growth as inflation eases further and the labour market remains resilient.

The economy has barely grown this year, recording zero increase in the first quarter, 0.2% growth in the third, and a fall of 0.1% in output in the third quarter.

Inflation declined to 2.9% in October from its peak of 10.6% a year earlier as the European Central Bank swiftly raised its key interest rate benchmark. Higher interest rates are the typical central bank tool against inflation. But they can also weigh on growth by making credit more expensive for consumer purchases or for business investment in new offices or production facilities.

Also Read

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

European natural gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

EU Summit to discuss membership of Ukraine in October: EU Council President

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month

Rishi Sunak hits inflation target amid Suella Braverman's scathing attack

Biden, Xi meeting aimed at getting relationship back on better footing

IMF advises Pak not to make preferred investors group, ensure transparency

India-US ink pact to improve cooperation among startups, promote innovation

Airlines in last-minute negotiations to rescue Dubai Airshow deals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :European CommissionEurope economyUK economy

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story