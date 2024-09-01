Bangladesh police orders return of looted arms, ammunition by Sep 3: Report

Bangladesh police on Sunday ordered citizens to return by September 3 all arms and ammunition looted from police stations during the recent violence which led to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, according to media reports. The violence that hit the country during the massive quota reform protests saw widespread attacks and looting of police stations across the country, The Daily Star newspaper reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a directive, the Police Headquarters said looted arms and ammunition of police must be returned by Tuesday. By Saturday, law enforcement authorities had recovered a total of 3,872 weapons of various types, looted from police stations and offices during the recent unrest, the report said.

In addition, as many as 286,216 rounds of bullets, 22,201 teargas shells, and 2,139 stun grenades were also recovered, it said.

The directive follows the interim government's earlier decision to suspend the firearms licences issued to all civilians during the more than 15 years of the Hasina-led Awami League government.

On August 26, civilians holding such licenced firearms were ordered to surrender these to their respective police stations by Tuesday, after which an all-out drive will be launched on September 5 to recover any remaining firearms.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the government led by 76-year-old Hasina, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

Hasina fled to India after the fall of her government on August 5.

The violence also claimed the lives of at least 43 police officers, according to the report.