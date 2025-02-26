280,000 Canadians want Elon Musk's citizenship revoked: Here's why

More than 280,000 Canadians have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship, accusing him of acting against the country’s national interests, reported CNN.

The parliamentary petition, launched on February 20, claims Musk, who is currently serving as the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump administration, is "aligned with a foreign government attempting to undermine Canadian sovereignty."

The petition also alleges that Elon Musk has used his "wealth and power to influence Canadian elections" and engaged in activities that could harm Canada’s interests.

Musk, the world’s richest man, holds citizenship in South Africa, the United States, and Canada-- his Canadian status stemming from his mother, who was born in the country. Known for his leadership at Tesla, SpaceX, and ownership of X, Musk has recently been heavily involved in US politics as a close ally of Trump.

Tensions rise amid trade and political controversies

Musk’s ties to Trump have raised concerns in Canada, especially as the US President has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports. Such a move would effectively dismantle the three-decade-old North American free trade agreement. Trump initially delayed the tariffs for 30 days in early February to allow negotiations but announced this week that he intends to move forward with them soon.

Additionally, Trump has proposed a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the US, which would directly impact Canada’s economy. Both Musk and Trump have made controversial statements about Canada’s sovereignty, with Trump suggesting Canada could become the “51st state” of the US and Musk referring to Trudeau as “Canada’s governor.”

Responding to the petition on X, Musk inflamed tensions by claiming, “Canada is not a real country.”

What happens next?

The petition, sponsored by New Democratic Party MP Charlie Angus, will remain open for signatures till June 20. Once closed, it will be formally presented to the Canadian Parliament, requiring a government response.

However, it remains unclear how the Canadian government might proceed. Under current Canadian law, citizenship can only be revoked in cases of serious crimes such as treason, espionage, or if an individual is found to have committed fraud or misrepresentation on their immigration or citizenship application.