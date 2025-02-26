Meta in talks to build $200 billion data centre for AI projects: Report

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is preparing to invest a staggering $200 billion in a new data centre for its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, according to a report by The Information, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report reveals that Meta is in advanced talks to bring the ambitious project to fruition. The tech giant is reportedly considering locations in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas for the massive data centre campus. Senior Meta executives have already visited potential sites this month, and data centre developers have been informed about the project, indicating that the plans are progressing rapidly.

However, according to Reuters, a Meta spokesperson denied the report by The Information, saying the company has already shared its data center plans and spending details. Anything beyond that is ‘pure speculation’.

Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s plans to invest up to $65 billion this year in expanding its AI infrastructure.

Investments by tech giants in data centres

Meta’s decision to invest heavily in data centres is a part of the larger trend, where tech majors are announcing huge investments one by one in data centres, particularly to meet future AI demands. Microsoft recently announced an investment of around $80 billion in 2025 to build data centers. Amazon said it will spend $100 billion in 2025, which is more than the $75 billion it planned for 2024.

On the same lines, Apple is also constructing a factory in Houston, Texas, to manufacture AI servers for its data centers. Production is expected to be started later this year, with the facility expected to open in 2026. This initiative is part of Apple’s broader commitment to invest over $500 billion in the US. The company is aiming to expand its data center capacity and create 20,000 research and development jobs over the next four years.

Additionally, Google is also continuing to expand its global data center footprint, with recent investments in mega energy parks designed to power its data centers sustainably. The company has partnered with Intersect Power and TPG Rise Climate to develop large energy plants adjacent to its data center campuses, according to reports.