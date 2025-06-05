Home / World News / US trade deficit narrow downs sharply in April as tariffs cut imports

US trade deficit narrow downs sharply in April as tariffs cut imports

Mr. Trump has imposed tariffs on a variety of industries and trading partners since coming into office in January, raising the US tariff rate to levels not seen in a century

Donald Trump, Trump
Exports rose slightly, up 3 percent from the previous month. | (Photo: PTI)
NYT Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US trade deficit in goods and services narrowed sharply in April, falling to $61.6 billion compared with$138.3 billion in March as tariffs clamped down on global trade.
 
US goods imports fell significantly in April, dropping by 16.3 per cent from March, the data released from the Commerce Department showed, as tariffs on exports from China and other countries weighed on trade. The sharp drop reflected the fact that importers had rushed to bring many goods into the United States at the beginning of the year to get ahead of tariffs ordered by President Trump.
 
Exports rose slightly, up 3 percent from the previous month.
 
Mr. Trump has imposed tariffs on a variety of industries and trading partners since coming into office in January, raising the US tariff rate to levels not seen in a century. The president has temporarily suspended some of the tariffs to allow for trade negotiations, but many are set to snap back into effect in early July unless deals are reached.
 
“The big swing in the trade deficit reflects the global trade war,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “With the tariffs, goods imports collapsed in April, leading to a much smaller trade deficit.”
 
Mr. Zandi added that a smaller trade deficit would likely result in higher gross domestic product in the second quarter, since a trade deficit is subtracted from that figure. But he cautioned that the tariffs would still have negative consequences for American consumers and the economy.
 
“The higher US tariffs have severely disrupted global trade, which will soon show up as higher prices for many of the goods Americans buy, weighing heavily on their purchasing power and spending, and by extension, the broader economy,” he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia to respond to attacks on airfields as military deems right: Kremlin

Trump speaks with Xi over tariffs amid stalled talks between US, China

Droughts became 40% more severe over past 40 years, finds new study

ECB cuts growth, inflation forecasts amid trade war and weak demand

Pak's Bilawal Bhutto called out by journalist at UN over Kashmir remark

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump tariff hikeDonald Trump administrationUS tariff hikesTrump's tariff hikes

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story