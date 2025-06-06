Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Musk threatens to decommission Dragon amid Trump feud, then backs down

Musk threatens to decommission Dragon amid Trump feud, then backs down

Elon Musk briefly vowed to halt SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft in protest of Donald Trump's SpaceX contract threats before reversing course after public and investor pressure

Dragon spacecraft briefly caught in Musk-Trump feud over federal contract row

Elon Musk threatened to shut down SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft amid a feud with Trump before reversing his decision | Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk threatened to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft amid a feud with US President Donald Trump, only to reverse course hours later.
 
The threat, made via Musk’s platform X, came after Trump vowed to terminate federal contracts with Musk’s companies. The escalation followed Musk’s public denunciation of Trump’s tax bill and his call for impeachment, along with allegations that the President’s name appeared in the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.
 
The White House declined to comment, but the implications were immediately clear: halting Dragon would leave the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) without an active American crewed spacecraft, disrupting International Space Station (ISS) operations and private missions. 
 

NASA’s ISS plans at risk as Dragon becomes bargaining chip

 
NASA’s current ISS programme hinges on the Dragon spacecraft, which ferries astronauts and cargo to orbit. Its importance has only grown since Boeing’s Starliner suffered a high-profile test failure in 2024, which left two astronauts stranded until SpaceX brought them back.
 
Dragon is also scheduled for a private mission on June 10 with Axiom Space. A shutdown would leave no viable alternative for the US space programme.
 
Musk’s sudden post, stating “We will decommission Dragon”, sent shockwaves through Washington. But public pressure and backchannel interventions helped calm tensions.
 
Responding to a user who suggested, “cool off and take a step back,” Musk replied, “Good advice. Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.” He also acknowledged investor Bill Ackman’s plea for restraint, writing, “You’re not wrong.” 
 

NASA signals neutrality, pledges to follow presidential direction

 
Attempting to remain apolitical, NASA reaffirmed its alignment with the White House. “We will continue to execute upon the President’s vision,” agency spokesperson Bethany Stevens wrote on X.
 
Since 2000, Tesla and SpaceX have received a combined $22.5 billion in federal contracts. SpaceX is also developing the spacecraft intended to deorbit the ISS. 
 

Trump–Musk relationship deteriorates after policy rift

 
Until recently, Musk served as a special adviser on government efficiency, leading the DOGE agency. Their relationship appeared intact until Trump’s “Big Beautiful” tax bill drew fierce opposition from Musk, particularly over provisions targeting electric vehicle credits that benefit Tesla.
 
Trump retaliated online, calling Musk ungrateful and threatening to sever all government ties. Musk responded with impeachment calls and allegations linking Trump to the Epstein case.
 

Feud escalates as Musk and Bannon exchange personal attacks

 
The clash deepened when former Trump strategist Steve Bannon publicly questioned Musk’s citizenship and called for federal investigations. Musk fired back on X, calling Bannon a “r****d” in multiple posts, which remain visible.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

