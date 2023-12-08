Home / World News / Elon Musk lashes out again at Bob Iger after Disney pulls ads from X

Elon Musk lashes out again at Bob Iger after Disney pulls ads from X

In a series of posts Thursday, Tesla's CEO appeared to refer to the box-office performance of some recent Disney films, saying Iger "drops more bombs than a B-52

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 07:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Samantha Stewart and Thomas Buckley

Elon Musk lashed out publicly for a second time at Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, escalating criticism over the entertainment company’s decision to join an advertising boycott of his social media platform.
 
“Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company,” Musk said on X, the social media service that he owns. Musk also said Iger “should be fired immediately.”

                                                             He should be fired immediately.

Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The comments come after Disney, along with other companies, paused their ad spending on X, formerly Twitter, following Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic remarks on the site. Disney was one of the largest advertisers on X.

“Advertisers have lots of choices of where to spend their marketing dollars, and Twitter/X is certainly not a must-advertise platform, it never has been,” said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed Partners. “Brands want to have confidence in management, leadership and brand safety, and it’s hard to see how attacking one of the most respected CEOs in the world further achieves that goal.”

In a series of posts Thursday, Tesla’s CEO appeared to refer to the box-office performance of some recent Disney films, saying Iger “drops more bombs than a B-52.”

Disney declined to comment. 

Musk also referenced a New Mexico lawsuit alleging content from Facebook and Instagram enabled child sexual abuse and trafficking. 

“Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger?” Musk wrote on X. “You are endorsing this material!” The misspelling of Iger’s last name was Musk’s.

The liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America recently reported that ads on X for Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp. were running next to pro-Nazi content. Musk has sued the group.

During an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week, Musk said advertisers were trying to blackmail him. He singled out Iger, who appeared at the same event.

Under Musk, X has become a less-desirable product for would-be advertisers, according to Joshua Tucker, a professor of politics and co-director of the Center for Social Media and Politics at New York University.

“There’s an interesting irony here that Musk, who claims to have bought Twitter to make it a free speech platform, is upset when others exercise their own free speech to distance themselves from his or his company’s actions,” Tucker said.

Also Read

Have no regrets about returning, despite challenges, says Disney's Iger

Disney to keep TV stations, says CEO Bob Iger, in reversal from July

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Fraudsters swiped millions of dollars by faking product refunds: Amazon

Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid in warzone

Armenia and Azerbaijan announce deal to exchange POWs, work toward peace

Boris Johnson rejects notion he wanted to let Covid rip through population

2020 election case: Donald Trump appeals ruling rejecting immunity claim

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskdisneyWalt DisneyTwitterNew York

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 07:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story