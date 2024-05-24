Home / World News / Elon Musk's SpaceX in discussion to sell shares at $200 billion valuation

A $200 billion valuation would be a premium to the $180 billion valuation the company obtained through its most recent tender offer

SpaceX, Elon Musk, falcon 9 rocket
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images |Bloomberg|
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
By Gillian Tan and Loren Grush

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling existing shares at a price that could value the closely held company at roughly $200 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

SpaceX is discussing a tender offer — a transaction that enables employees and insiders like investors to sell shares — that may kick off in June, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. The price for the upcoming tender offer hasn’t been decided but SpaceX is weighing offering shares at $108 to $110 apiece, said one of the people.

Terms aren’t finalised and the size of the tender offer could change depending on interest from both insider sellers and buyers.

“We do liquidity rounds for employees and investors every ~6 months,” Musk posted on X, referencing the periodic tender offers. He said SpaceX has no need for additional capital and will buy back shares.

A $200 billion valuation would be a premium to the $180 billion valuation the company obtained through its most recent tender offer. Already, SpaceX is on par with some of the world’s largest, publicly traded companies by market capitalisation. 

Representatives for SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

