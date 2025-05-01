Home / World News / Tesla board searches for new CEO amid Elon Musk's growing ties with Trump

Tesla board searches for new CEO amid Elon Musk's growing ties with Trump

According to WSJ report, Tesla's eight-member board is also seeking to appoint an independent director

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO
Musk’s ties to the Trump administration and the push for federal spending cuts have drawn sharp criticism | Image: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
About a month ago, Tesla board members contacted multiple executive search firms to explore potential successors to CEO Elon Musk, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report noted that the move was prompted by concerns over Musk's deepening ties with the Trump administration and his role in running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) 
The board has zeroed in on a leading executive search firm, according to the WSJ report. However, the current state of the succession planning remains uncertain. It is also unclear whether Musk, who is a member of Tesla’s board, was aware of the initiative or if his recent commitment to dedicate more time to Tesla has influenced the process. 
 
Any leadership change at Tesla would be significant, as Musk has led the electric vehicle company for nearly two decades. According to the WSJ report, Tesla’s eight-member board is also seeking to appoint an independent director. Some board members, including co-founder JB Straubel, have reportedly been meeting major investors to assure them of the company’s stability.
 

Tesla facing decline amid political and trade pressures

 
Musk’s ties to the Trump administration and the push for federal spending cuts have drawn sharp criticism. Protesters have staged demonstrations at Tesla showrooms around the world, condemning his role in government job cuts. Several cities have reported acts of vandalism and employee walkouts, which have impacted Tesla’s sales. 

Musk’s political involvement comes at a challenging time for Tesla. In 2024, sales of Tesla’s electric cars saw their first annual decline in over a decade. The company is also grappling with the impact of shifting trade policies. Earlier this month, Tesla reported a 13 per cent drop in Q1 deliveries.
 

Musk to spend less time at DOGE

 
Musk last week announced that he would spend less time running US President Donald Trump’s DOGE from this month. The announcement came as Tesla reported a 71 per cent drop in quarterly profit and a 20 per cent decline in automotive revenue. 
 
First Published: May 01 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

