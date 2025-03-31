Home / World News / Musk hands out $2 million to voters ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court polls

Musk hands out $2 million to voters ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court polls

Elon Musk announced the prize last week ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court claiming it was 'important for the future of civilisation'

Elon Musk
Elon Musk gives a cheque to an audience member during a rally in support of a conservative state Supreme Court candidate of an April 1 election in Green Bay, Wisconsin, US March 30, 2025. | Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday (local time), handed out two giant $1 million cheques during a rally to Wisconsin voters, hours after the state supreme court refused to hear the state's Democratic attorney general's appeal to stop him.
 
Musk announced the prize last week ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court polls which he thinks is "important for the future of civilisation."
 
 
Musk, an advisor to US President Donald Trump, has been at the forefront of supporting Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel -- a conservative candidate -- for the top position at the state supreme court.
 
Schimel is running against Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, backed by the state supreme court's liberal justices, and other Democrat donors, including George Soros, reported the Associated Press.
 

Why is this election so important for Musk?

 
The election appears to be significant for Musk because the judges could play a key role in redistricting of congressional districts, which could ultimately affect which party controls the US House, according to the Associated Press.

“And if the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court is able to redraw the districts, they will gerrymander the district and deprive Wisconsin of two seats on the Republican side,” Musk said during the rally.
 
“Then they will try to stop all the government reforms we are getting done for you, the American people,” he added.
 
“And whichever party controls the House to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilisation. I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it’s going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will," he said, as quoted by The New York Times.
 
The state supreme court is currently run 4-3 by liberal justices.
 

Supreme Court refuses to intervene

 
Hours before the event, the state supreme court rejected Wisconsin Attorney General and Democrat Josh Kaul's appeal to stop Musk arguing that Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce anyone to vote.
 
Musk's lawyers argued that he was only exercising his free speech rights and that the payments were “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate."
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

