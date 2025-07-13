Tech billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI issued a lengthy public apology via Grok's official X account on Saturday for the antisemitic remarks made by the chatbot earlier this week. The company blamed a system update for the use of violent language, saying that the root cause was an update to a code path upstream of the bot.

"We deeply apologise for the horrific behavior that many experienced. Our intent for Grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users," the firm added.

On July 8, Grok posted a string of antisemitic messages, praising the dictator of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler. Grok publicly praised Hitler, calling him "the best person" to handle "anti-white hate". The chatbot also dubbed itself "MechaHitler" and made derogatory comments about people with Jewish-sounding names. The comments soon gathered widespread fury from the public.

Providing an explanation ALSO READ: SpaceX commits $2 billion to xAI as Musk steps up AI ambitions: Report xAI said it has removed that deprecated code and refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse. It also thanked the users for flagging the abuse and providing feedback. In a series of posts on X, the company further explained how the response was generated. The firm said it had identified the operative lines responsible for the undesired behavior as: “You tell it like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct. Understand the tone, context and language of the post. Reflect that in your response.”