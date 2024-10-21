Emotional goodbyes? Not at this airport, where hugs have 3-min time limit

Hugging loved ones farewell for too long at New Zealand’s Dunedin Airport could now land you in hot water — if it stretches beyond three minutes.

The international airport, in the South Island’s city of Dunedin, has introduced a three-minute cap on hugs at its drop-off zone. The unusual rule aims to improve safety and maintain the flow of traffic in the busy area. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A sign prominently displayed at the drop-off zone reads: “Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells, please use the car park.”

Dan De Bono, Dunedin Airport’s chief executive, explained the reason behind the move to Radio New Zealand (RNZ), noting that typical warning messages at airport drop-off zones are often stern and may threaten fines or wheel clamps — an approach the airport wanted to avoid.

“We’re trying to have fun with it. It is an airport, and drop-off locations are often where emotional farewells take place,” De Bono told RNZ. “But too many people were taking too long, which means there’s no space left for others. It’s about giving everyone a chance to have their hugs,” he said.

De Bono points out that some farewells were getting a little too intimate. “Airports are hotbeds of emotion... our staff have witnessed some interesting scenes over the years,” he said.

Introduction of the ‘hug limit’ has caused quite a stir, with critics taking to social media to voice their opinions. A Facebook post on the rule, which has garnered tens of thousands of comments, has seen some calling the limit ‘inhumane’, arguing that no one can dictate how long a hug should last. Others, however, have praised the airport’s friendly approach, especially when many airports worldwide are implementing costly drop-off fees.

De Bono clarified that the airport has no plans to deploy a ‘hug police’ to enforce the rule. Instead, staff may politely ask anyone lingering too long to move their emotional goodbyes to the car park.

“We’re not here to tell people how long they should hug,” De Bono emphasised. “It’s more about reminding people to move on and provide space for others.”