Home / World News / Equinor inaugurates world's largest floating wind power farm in Norway

Equinor inaugurates world's largest floating wind power farm in Norway

Its 88 megawatts of capacity will cover around 35% of annual power demand for five platforms at the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas fields in the North Sea, about 140 kms (87 miles) off Norway's west

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Norwegian energy firm Equinor and its partners will inaugurate the world's largest floating offshore wind power farm on Wednesday, whose output will supply nearby oil and gas platforms and cut their greenhouse gas emissions.
 
The Hywind Tampen wind farm, where Equinor is partnering with other oil firms including OMV, Vaar Energi - majority-owned by ENI - started producing power in November last year, with full output reached earlier this month.
 
Its 88 megawatts of capacity will cover around 35% of annual power demand for five platforms at the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas fields in the North Sea, about 140 kms (87 miles) off Norway's west coast.
 
This will cut CO2 emissions from the fields by about 200,000 tonnes per year, Equinor has said. That is 0.4% of Norway's total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2022.
Some environmentalists say the move is positive as it helps bring down the country's CO2 emissions, while others say Norway should instead stop producing oil and gas.
Hywind Tampen comprises 11 wind turbines fixed to a floating base that is anchored to the seafloor, rather than fixed to the ocean bed, a new technology industry experts say is suitable for use in deeper waters offshore and that Equinor hopes to develop further.
Norway, which is targeting 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040, which would double the country's current power output, is tendering its first commercial wind farms, including three floating ones, this autumn.
Equinor's other parners on the project are Wintershall Dea, majority-owned by BASF, INPEX Idemitsu and Norway's Petoro.
($1 = 10.5859 Norwegian crowns)

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Unpaid workers, silent sites: China's property woes hit Country Garden

Drones downed in Moscow, surrounding region with no casualties: Officials

Traffic in Suez Canal remains unaffected after collision of two tankers

18 bodies found in Greece as firefighters battle wind-driven wildfires

Indians in US perform havan, rituals for success of Chandrayaan-3

Topics :wind energy sectorWind energywind power generationRenewable energy policyrenewable sources

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story