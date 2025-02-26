Elon Musk in politics? His father Errol says 'he will struggle to connect'

Elon Musk ’s influence spans technology, space exploration, and business. But could politics be his next frontier? His father, Errol Musk, is sceptical. In an interview with Al Arabiya News, Errol expressed doubts about Elon’s suitability for political life, suggesting that his son’s success in elite circles may not translate well to engaging with people at all levels of society.

“Elon is not cut out for politics,” Errol said. “Politics is where you have to deal with everyone, from the very incredibly clever to the very somewhat not clever, the highly sophisticated to the very unsophisticated. If you can't do that, don’t get into politics.” He believes Elon is more comfortable working with top-tier professionals and may struggle with the broad interpersonal demands of public office.

READ: Who is Amy Gleason, DOGE's administrator named by White House? Speculation about Elon Musk’s political ambitions has grown in recent years, particularly after Donald Trump’s presidency. His presence at key government meetings and informal political gatherings has fuelled rumours about his potential interest in leadership roles. However, his South African birthplace remains a significant legal obstacle to any presidential aspirations.

Drawing comparisons to Trump, Errol noted that both men share a direct, sometimes abrasive style that might hinder their ability to connect with the general public. He pointed out that Trump’s New York brashness often alienated voters, and Elon could face similar challenges if he ever pursued a political career.

Beyond politics, Errol also discussed Elon’s role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , revealing that an internal investigation uncovered such widespread dysfunction that the only viable solution was to shut the entire department down.

“They found that the rottenness was so enormous that the only solution was to completely close down the entire department immediately. The problem wasn’t just bad employees; it was an entire system of waste,” he explained.

Despite recent controversy surrounding Elon’s alleged Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration, Errol dismissed the claims, attributing the misunderstanding to his son’s nervousness in public speaking. “Elon is a terrible public speaker. He has a lot to learn. We all do... Knowing him as well as I do, I mean, I know him very well, that he was struggling to get through his little speech as fast as possible and to try and look as charming as possible,” he said. While Elon Musk’s business empire continues to expand, his father remains unconvinced that politics is the right path for him.