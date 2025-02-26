Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who is Amy Gleason, DOGE's acting administrator named by White House?

Who is Amy Gleason, DOGE's acting administrator named by White House?

The White House has clarified that billionaire Elon Musk, despite his involvement in overseeing the initiative, does not hold the legal role of DOGE head

amy gleason elon musk

Amy Gleason, now 53, brings a diverse background in healthcare technology and government service to her role as DOGE’s acting administrator. The White House has clarified that billionaire Elon Musk does not hold the legal role of DOGE head

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After weeks of speculation and silence, the White House announced that Amy Gleason, a former healthcare technology consultant, has been appointed as the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
 
The White House has clarified that billionaire Elon Musk, despite his involvement in overseeing the initiative, does not hold the legal role of DOGE head. Gleason’s appointment came to light following repeated inquiries from reporters about the leadership of this executive-branch effort, which focuses on cost-cutting measures.
 
The White House had previously declined to name the official, an unusual move for a government agency head, until a court filing days earlier confirmed Musk has no authority over cost-cutting programs and is not a US government employee.
 
 
Who is Amy Gleason?
 
Amy Gleason, now 53, brings a diverse background in healthcare technology and government service to her role as DOGE’s acting administrator. She previously served as an official at the United States Digital Service (USDS) — an agency founded by former President Barack Obama to improve government technology — from 2018 to 2021 during Donald Trump’s first administration and into Joe Biden’s presidency.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

US lawmakers warn that China could use Elon Musk to influence Trump

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Musk's new ultimatum spurs fresh confusion among US federal workers

Musk, Elon Musk

Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Elon Musk, DOGE

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Federal employees may get more demands to justify work at Musk's direction

Musk, Elon Musk

Elon Musk isn't running DOGE but Amy Gleason is, says White House official

 
The USDS was later renamed the US DOGE Service under Trump 2.0. During her tenure, Gleason collaborated with the White House on the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, working on projects alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
 
After leaving the USDS in 2021, Gleason spent three years in the private sector, serving as the chief product officer at two Nashville, Tennessee-based healthcare startups -- Russell Street Ventures and Main Street Health. Both companies were founded by Brad Smith, a healthcare entrepreneur who held key roles in Trump’s first administration and is also involved in the DOGE initiative.
 
Russell Street Ventures, which recently deleted its website, described itself as an innovative firm focused on launching and scaling companies serving vulnerable and underserved patient populations. Meanwhile, Main Street Health partners with rural primary care physicians to enhance value-based care through data and technology. An archived version of Main Street Health’s website notes Gleason’s leadership in technology efforts for the federal Covid-19 response. Additionally, Gleason operated her own consulting firm, Gleason Strategies, during this period.
 
Before her time in Nashville, Gleason was vice president for research at the Cure JM Foundation from 2014 to 2018, advocating for solutions to juvenile myositis — a rare autoimmune disease affecting her now-adult daughter, characterised by muscle weakness and skin rashes in children. She also co-founded and served as an executive at Care Sync, a Florida-based telehealth company, further solidifying her expertise in healthcare technology.
 
Gleason's return to government and role at DOGE
 
Gleason returned to the renamed US DOGE Service in January 2025, shortly after Trump’s second inauguration, initially as a senior adviser — a position she lists on her LinkedIn profile. Her elevation to acting administrator was announced on Tuesday (February 25), positioning her to report directly to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles under an executive order signed by Trump on January 20. In her current role, Gleason is tasked with driving the DOGE agenda of streamlining government operations through personnel reductions, contract terminations, and budgetary reductions.
 
Beyond her professional credentials, Gleason has a personal stake in improving healthcare systems. Her daughter’s struggle with juvenile myositis has fueled her long-standing advocacy for better technology and data solutions in healthcare. In a 2020 TED talk, she expressed frustration with the inefficiencies of the healthcare system and called for innovations to benefit patients and physicians — a perspective that likely informs her approach to government efficiency.

More From This Section

Meta

Meta must face lawsuit claiming it prefers cheaper foreign workers

Donald Trump, Trump

Under Trump, illegal border crossings at 15-year low: WH press secy

Donald Trump, Trump

House GOP advances budget resolution, key to pushing Trump's agenda forward

Apple, Apple Inc

Here's a list of tech giants that have pledged over $1 trn in US investment

South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa

G20 finance ministers to meet in South Africa amid fractious geopolitics

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump US government White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon