Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / EU, China discussing alternatives to European tariffs on Chinese EVs

EU, China discussing alternatives to European tariffs on Chinese EVs

To address the subsidies, the European Union last month raised tariffs on Chinese-built EVs to as much as 45.3% in its highest-profile trade investigation

electric vehicle
Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
European Union and Chinese officials are discussing alternatives to European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EV), including minimum prices at which such cars could be sold in Europe, but no solution is imminent, European officials said on Monday. 
Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament's trade committee, told a German broadcaster on Friday that an agreement between the 27-nation EU and China to replace the tariffs with something else was close. 
But EU officials, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the talks with Beijing said this was not correct, because while the talks were continuing, there were still stumbling blocks that prevented a deal. 
One of the options under consideration is to set a minimum price on electric cars imported from China to raise their price, which the EU concluded after a long investigation was artificially low because of Chinese state subsides. 
To address the subsidies, the European Union last month raised tariffs on Chinese-built EVs to as much as 45.3% in its highest-profile trade investigation, a move that has divided Europe and triggered retaliation from Beijing. 
China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU at the time said it was profoundly disappointed by the "protectionist" and "arbitrary" EU measure.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK regulator considers probe into Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

ArcelorMittal delays green capex in EU, cites regulatory uncertainties

European companies cut jobs amidst difficult economy, weak demand

EU to investigate Amazon next year, its share price drops by 3% post report

Amazon likely to face investigation under EU tech rules next year

Topics :European UnionEuropeChina

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story