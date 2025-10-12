Home / World News / EU launches digital entry system for travellers under new border rules

EU launches digital entry system for travellers under new border rules

The EU's Entry Exit System (EES) requires non-EU citizens to register at the border when entering any of the EU countries by scanning their passport and having their fingerprints and photograph taken

European Union, EU
We must do everything we can to prevent terrorists and irregular migrants from entering the Schengen Area illegally, said Rasmus Stoklund, EU's Minister for Immigration and Integration. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Travellers to Europe, including Indians, will be subject to new entry registrations from Sunday under a phased implementation of the European Union's new digital border system.

The EU's Entry Exit System (EES) requires non-EU citizens to register at the border when entering any of the EU countries by scanning their passport and having their fingerprints and photograph taken.

EES will be a requirement when entering Schengen area countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, with Ireland and Cyprus exempt. For travellers using the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel at Folkestone or Eurostar at St Pancras International in London, the process will take place at the border before they leave the UK.

We must do everything we can to prevent terrorists and irregular migrants from entering the Schengen Area illegally, said Rasmus Stoklund, EU's Minister for Immigration and Integration.

It is crucial that we maintain effective control over third-country nationals entering the Schengen Area, so that we can strengthen security at the external borders. With an EU-wide IT system, it will become easier to monitor who is crossing our borders, he said.

Travellers do not need to take any action before travelling and the process is free as registration takes place upon arrival at the EU border, making the border process longer than previous border checks.

We recognise that EES checks will be a significant change for British travellers, which is why we have worked closely with our European partners to ensure the rollout goes as smoothly as possible, said Alex Norris, UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum.

The UK and EU have a shared objective of securing our borders and these modernisation measures will help us protect our citizens and prevent illegal migration, he said.

British passport-holders will need to register on their first visit to a country where EES checks are operating, with the registration valid for a rolling three-year period or until the passport expires. The new system will be phased in over six months, meaning different ports may have varying requirements until it is expected to become fully operational by April 10, 2026.

Our priority is to minimise disruption for travellers and hauliers, particularly at our busiest border crossings. We'll continue working closely with European partners and local resilience forums to keep traffic flowing and journeys smooth, said Keir Mather, UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation.

The EU says its EES is aimed at modernising and strengthening border control, replacing passport stamping for all non-EU citizens and helping them to track compliance with visa rules.

The EES will also help to significantly reduce identity fraud, an official statement said.

Children under 12 will not be fingerprinted under the new EU rules but all travellers, including babies, will be photographed and have digital records created.

Meanwhile, the UK government has also rolled out its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which is a digital permission to travel for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, or do not have another valid UK immigration status prior to travelling to the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aid preparations ramp up in Gaza as ceasefire brings hope for end to war

Xi Jinping's red line on Trump's export curbs threatens to upend truce

Chinese coast guard rams, damages Philippine vessel in South China Sea

Nobel Institute suspects 'espionage' after surge in Machado betting odds

Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Topics :World NewsEuropean UnionTravel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story