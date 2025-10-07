Home / World News / EU plans to cut steel import quotas by nearly half to preserve industry

EU plans to cut steel import quotas by nearly half to preserve industry

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:59 PM IST
The European Commission proposed on Tuesday cutting tariff-free steel import quotas by almost half and a 50 per cent duty for excess shipments in a bid to preserve viable steelmaking in the European Union. 
However, they have steadily risen each year despite declining demand and, under World Trade Organization rules, must expire in mid-2026. 
EU STEELMAKERS HAPPY, BRITAIN CONCERNED 
The Commission is now proposing a tariff-free import volume of 18.3 metric tons a year, down 47 per cent from 2024 quotas, and a doubling of the out-of-quota duty to 50 per cent, in line with Canada and the United States, though the latter's tariffs apply from the very first ton. 
The Commission said the quota volumes would match imports from 2013, when it says overcapacity began. The measures, which will require approval by EU governments and the European Parliament, will also require importers to show proof of the origin of their steel. 
Axel Eggert, director general of European steel association Eurofer, said the measures would cut imports to a 15 per cent market share and were the vital step the industry was seeking, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of jobs. 
The bloc will also need to enter negotiations with WTO partners, the outcome of which could be tariff-free allocations.
Only European Economic Area countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will be exempt. 
Britain, the eighth-largest exporter of steel to the EU, said it was pushing Brussels for urgent clarification. 
"It's vital we protect trade flows between the UK and EU and we will work with our closest allies to address global challenges rather than adding to our industries' woes," Industry Minister Chris McDonald said in a statement. 
Director General of UK Steel Gareth Stace told Times Radio the impact would be devastating. 
The top exporters of steel to the EU in 2024 were Turkey, India, South Korea, Vietnam, China, Taiwan and Ukraine. 
The new system could help secure a deal with the United States to replace 50 per cent US tariffs with a quota system, as outlined in the US-EU deal at the end of July. 
The EU hopes like-minded partners will cooperate to address overcapacity, which could involve ring-fencing their respective production from China in particular.
 

Topics :World NewsEuropean UnionSteel IndustryUS tariff on steel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

