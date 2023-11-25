Home / World News / EU pledges 10 million euros to support Afghanistan's healthcare system

EU pledges 10 million euros to support Afghanistan's healthcare system

The long-lasting cooperation between the EU and WHO has contributed to stronger and more resilient health care in Afghanistan, it said

ANI Asia
The increased financing is intended to improve health care in all 34 provinces, benefiting almost 2 million people | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In order to support the healthcare system and combat infectious diseases in Afghanistan at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis under the Taliban, the European Union has pledged 10 million euros to the World Health Organization (WHO) to aid the country, Pajhwok News reported.

The funding will improve preparedness and response systems for future disease outbreaks as well as health and nutrition emergencies, according to a statement issued by the EU office in Kabul on Thursday,

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The long-lasting cooperation between the EU and WHO has contributed to stronger and more resilient health care in Afghanistan, it said.

The increased financing is intended to improve health care in all 34 provinces, benefiting almost 2 million people. The additional funding expands on the previous EU-WHO collaboration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by integrating and improving diagnostic and infectious disease management and response in Afghanistan, the EU stated, according to Pajhwok News.

"The EU is deeply committed to protecting Afghans from disease outbreaks and other health and nutrition emergencies. Building on our ongoing cooperation with WHO in Afghanistan, the new funding helps to strengthen public health across the country and ensure the well-being of Afghans," said EU Chargee d'Affaires a.i. to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, reported Pajhwok News.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economic situation has deteriorated. The Afghans have repeatedly complained of lack of basic amenities under the Taliban government and the country is now heavily dependent on humanitarian aid.

Also Read

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after 9 days

Waheeda Rehman to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award; all you need to know

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern, protests

Days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing over until it's over: IDF

Bird flu takes toll on US industry, 1.35 mn chickens being killed in Ohio

Cease-fire swap: Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinians

Israel calls Spanish, Belgian ambassadors post criticism during Rafah visit

Alibaba Group Holding starts its overhaul to revamp cloud business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :European UnionAfghanistanfunding

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story