EU pledges 10 million euros to support Afghanistan's healthcare system

In order to support the healthcare system and combat infectious diseases in Afghanistan at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis under the Taliban, the European Union has pledged 10 million euros to the World Health Organization (WHO) to aid the country, Pajhwok News reported.

The funding will improve preparedness and response systems for future disease outbreaks as well as health and nutrition emergencies, according to a statement issued by the EU office in Kabul on Thursday,

The long-lasting cooperation between the EU and WHO has contributed to stronger and more resilient health care in Afghanistan, it said.

The increased financing is intended to improve health care in all 34 provinces, benefiting almost 2 million people. The additional funding expands on the previous EU-WHO collaboration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by integrating and improving diagnostic and infectious disease management and response in Afghanistan, the EU stated, according to Pajhwok News.

"The EU is deeply committed to protecting Afghans from disease outbreaks and other health and nutrition emergencies. Building on our ongoing cooperation with WHO in Afghanistan, the new funding helps to strengthen public health across the country and ensure the well-being of Afghans," said EU Chargee d'Affaires a.i. to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, reported Pajhwok News.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the country's economic situation has deteriorated. The Afghans have repeatedly complained of lack of basic amenities under the Taliban government and the country is now heavily dependent on humanitarian aid.