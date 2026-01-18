'Completely wrong': UK PM slams Trump's tariff threats over Greenland

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on European nations over Greenland, calling the move "completely wrong."

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the UK PM reiterated Britain's stance on Greenland, noting that the Arctic island is "part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes."

He added that Arctic security is a concern for the entire Nato alliance and that all member states should work together to address threats posed by Russia across the region.

Starmer further criticised the idea of imposing tariffs on allies pursuing collective security measures.

"Our position on Greenland is very clear - it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic," the UK PM said.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," Starmer added.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

Washington claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark and Greenland have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland, with Denmark increasing its own military presence amid Trump's call for acquiring the Arctic island.

The situation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on Nato, with some European leaders warning that a US attempt to seize Greenland could lead to the alliance's demise.