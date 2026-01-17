Trump to levy 10% tariffs on European allies amid push to acquire Greenland

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States will impose import tariffs on goods from eight European countries from February, linking the move to their opposition to US control of Greenland and warning that duties will rise sharply if no agreement is reached. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a 10 per cent import tax would take effect from February 1, on goods originating from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

He added that the tariff would rise to 25 per cent from June 1, if no agreement is reached on what he described as the “complete and total purchase” of Greenland by the United States.

Tariff threat linked to Greenland demand

Trump argued that the United States had long subsidised Denmark and other European countries by not imposing tariffs and said it was now time for Denmark to “give back”.

“We have subsidised Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!” he said.

He claimed that Greenland was central to US and global security interests, warning of competing interests from China and Russia.

“China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it… Only the United States of America, under President Donald J. Trump, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that,” Trump said.

‘Strong measures’ to protect global security

Trump said the presence and actions of several European countries around Greenland had created what he called a dangerous and unsustainable situation.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect global peace and security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation ends quickly, and without question,” he said.

He reiterated that the proposed tariffs would remain in force until a deal on Greenland is reached.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026… a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump said.

Security rationale and scope for talks

Trump also linked the demand for Greenland to the development of what he referred to as the “Golden Dome” and modern weapons systems, arguing that Greenland’s geography was critical for the effectiveness of US defence infrastructure.

“Because of The Golden Dome, and modern-day weapons systems, both offensive and defensive, the need to acquire is especially important,” he said.

Despite the hardline tone, Trump said Washington remained open to negotiations.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries… Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric over Greenland and signal the possibility of a broader trade confrontation between the United States and several key European partners if no agreement is reached.