Europe slams visa bans as US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

The European Union, France and Germany condemned US visa bans on five Europeans combating online hate and disinformation on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump's administration took its latest swipe at long-standing allies across the Atlantic.

Washington imposed visa bans on Tuesday on five European citizens, including French former EU commissioner Thierry Breton. It accuses them of working to censor freedom of speech or unfairly target US tech giants with burdensome regulation.

The bans mark a fresh escalation against Europe, a region Washington argues is fast becoming irrelevant due to its weak defences, inability to tackle immigration, needless red tape and "censorship" of far-right and nationalist voices to keep them from power.

EUROPEANS FORCED TO RETHINK TRANSATLANTIC TIES They come just weeks after a US National Security Strategy document warned Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must course-correct if it is to remain a reliable US ally. That document - and other comments by senior Trump officials, including a bombshell February speech by Vice President JD Vance in Munich - have upended postwar assumptions about Europe's close relationship with its strongest ally, and concentrated minds across European capitals on the urgent need to diversify away from reliance on US technology and defence. In Brussels, Paris and Berlin, senior officials condemned the US bans, and defended Europe's right to legislate on how foreign companies operate locally.

A European Commission spokesperson said it "strongly condemns the US decision", adding: "Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in Europe and a shared core value with the United States across the democratic world." The spokesperson said the EU would seek answers from Washington, but said it could "respond swiftly and decisively" against the "unjustified measures". French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been travelling across France to warn about the dangers that disinformation poses to democracy, said he had spoken with Breton and thanked him for his work. "We will not give up, and we will protect Europe's independence and the freedom of Europeans," Macron said on X.

DSA ANGERS DC Breton, a former French finance minister and the European commissioner for the internal market from 2019 to 2024, was one of the architects of the EU's Digital Services Act. A landmark piece of legislation, the DSA aims to make the internet safer by compelling tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content, including hate speech and child sexual abuse material. But the DSA has riled the Trump administration, which accuses the EU of placing "undue" restrictions on freedom of expression in its efforts to combat hateful speech, misinformation and disinformation. It also argues that the DSA unfairly targets US tech giants and US citizens.