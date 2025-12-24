China's rapid military expansion raises security risks for US: Pentagon

The United States (US) is not following an aggressive or confrontational approach towards China, but Beijing’s rapid military expansion is increasing risks to American security, the Pentagon has said in its latest annual report to Congress.

Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon report reviews China’s military and security developments and runs over 100 pages. It warns that China’s growing strength across several defence areas is making the US homeland more exposed than before.

The report, titled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China', stated: “We do not seek to strangle, dominate, or humiliate China... We seek only to deny the ability of any country in the Indo-Pacific to dominate us or our allies."

ALSO READ: Pentagon report flags China's 'core interest' claim on Arunachal Pradesh It added that “China’s historic military build-up has made the US homeland increasingly vulnerable”, pointing to China’s expanding nuclear forces, long-range missiles, naval strength, cyber tools and space-based capabilities that are “able to directly threaten Americans’ security”. US says strength is meant to prevent conflict The Pentagon said that Washington’s core aim is to maintain such strong military power that rivals do not even consider taking aggressive action. According to the report, this approach is meant to preserve peace rather than provoke conflict. The report was released quietly during a holiday week, but it makes clear that the US believes deterrence is the best way to avoid war. It argues that America’s strategy is focused on stability, not escalation.

Trump-era ties described as stronger The report claimed that military relations between the US and China have improved in recent years. “Under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, relations between the United States and China are stronger than they have been in many years,” it said. The Pentagon also said it wants to build on this relationship by engaging more closely with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). China’s military strategy and Taiwan focus The report highlighted China’s expanding military ambitions as a potential source of instability. It described Beijing’s strategy as one based on “national total war”, involving large-scale mobilisation of state and society.

The report said China is working towards three major goals by 2027. These include the ability to achieve “strategic decisive victory” over Taiwan, building a “strategic counterbalance” against the US, and establishing “strategic deterrence and control” over neighbouring countries, the South China Morning Post reported China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control. While most countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent nation, Washington strongly opposes any military takeover and continues to supply arms to the island. Analysts flag gaps The report also noted growing cooperation between China and Russia, possibly “driven by a shared interest in countering the United States”, though it said mistrust continues to limit their partnership.