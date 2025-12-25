World@2025: Trump torrent and global tides drive an unpredictable year

(1) The presence of Donald Trump, sworn in as US President for a second term on January 20, loomed over the world through the year, becoming all the more pronounced when he unleashed a barrage of “reciprocal tariffs” on country after country. After disrupting global trade equations, he turned to peace talks. (2) On August 15, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine. (3) Days later, he met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, where the Ukrainian President made news also for his natty black suit, a far cry from the casual attire he had appeared in during his earlier meeting with Trump. (4) Then in September, the American President hosted a dinner at the White House with technology leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook, to discuss artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and US investment opportunities. (5) The next month, on October 13, he co-chaired the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to formalise a ceasefire, ending the two-year Israel-Hamas war. (6) As Americans mourned the death of Charlie Kirk, Trump, on September 21, spoke at a memorial ceremony, consoling his grieving widow, Erika Kirk. The American conservative activist was shot dead while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem