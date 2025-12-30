Europe to discuss US-led peace push as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

European leaders were due to hold talks Tuesday on US-led peace efforts to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, amid a flare-up in tensions between Moscow and Kyiv over Russian claims, denied by Ukraine, of a mass drone attack on a lakeside residence used by President Vladimir Putin.

The virtual European meeting was expected to gather leaders who attended talks in Berlin earlier this month, according to Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka, although it was not clear who would be taking part.

It was the first meeting of European leaders since US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort on Sunday. Trump insisted that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever before to a peace settlement, although he acknowledged that outstanding obstacles could still prevent a deal.

At the same time, Russian and Ukrainian officials have exchanged bitter accusations over Moscow's allegations that Ukraine attempted to attack the Russian leader's residence in northwestern Russia with 91 long-range drones almost immediately after Trump's Sunday talks with Zelenskyy. The claims and counterclaims threatened to derail peace efforts. I don't like it. It's not good, Trump said Monday after Putin told him by phone about the alleged attack. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted Tuesday that Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence to support its allegations. Moscow won't do so because no such attack happened, he wrote on X.

Russia has a long record of false claims, he added, referencing the Kremlin's denials it intended to attack Ukraine ahead of its February 24, 2022, all-out invasion of its neighbour. Zelenskyy, speaking Monday, also branded the allegation as another lie from Moscow designed to sabotage peace efforts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered Tuesday that the alleged Ukrainian attack is aimed at thwarting President Trump's efforts to promote a peaceful resolution to the war. Russia and Ukraine have throughout the war exchanged accusations about attacks that cannot be independently verified because of the fighting. Peskov didn't say whether Moscow would present physical evidence of the attack, such as drone wreckage, saying that such a step would be a matter for Russia's military. I don't think there needs to be any evidence here, he said.