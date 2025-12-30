Home / World News / Zia's funeral to be held on Dec 31; B'desh announces 3-day state mourning

Zia's funeral to be held on Dec 31; B'desh announces 3-day state mourning

In a televised address to the nation, Yunus urged people to maintain discipline and order during the funeral prayers and the observance of mourning across the country

A signboard displays a picture of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia along with a message as she died while receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh | Reuters
Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Khaleda Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday, as Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday following the death of the former prime minister.

At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers), he said.

Zia, the longtime chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died earlier in the day in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza, he said.

Topics :Khaleda ZiaBangladeshBangladesh electionMuhammad Yunus

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

