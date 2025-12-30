Who is Ranjit 'Ricky' Gill, Trump official awarded for India-Pak ceasefire?

Indian-origin US advisor Ranjit ‘Ricky’ Singh Gill has come into focus after receiving a Distinguished Action Award from the National Security Council (NSC) for his role in “negotiating” a ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

The award was conferred earlier this week by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Gill, 37, serves as senior director for South and Central Asia at the NSC and is a special assistant to US President Donald Trump

In May, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington played a role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Indian authorities have consistently denied any US involvement. Who is Ranjit ‘Ricky’ Gill? Gill was born in Lodi, New Jersey, to Indian-origin physicians Jasbir Gill and Param Gill. He graduated from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and later earned a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Before joining the NSC, Gill served for two years as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He has previously held roles within the Trump administration’s NSC as director for Russia and European energy security, according to his LinkedIn profile.