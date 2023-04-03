European countries' battle with inflation is far from over amid tax cuts

By Agnieszka de Sousa and Alessandra Migliaccio



Tax cuts, price caps, tougher scrutiny. Europe’s battle with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is far from over, and food is the latest focal point.







Even as headline inflation starts to ease, the upward pressure on food prices remains firmly in place. That means a large chunk of household spending, the weekly supermarket trip, is rapidly getting more and more expensive. To take just one example, sugar, used in a myriad of products, surged to the highest in more than a decade last week.

Retail Pressure

For many governments, the challenge is figuring out how to protect consumers without distorting markets.

In France, where soaring food costs helped push inflation to a euro-era record in February, President Emmanuel Macron is under additional pressure from mass protests against pension reforms.

His government has negotiated a deal with supermarkets that allows them to showcase bargains with an official sticker in the colors of the national flag on cut-price essential items. It estimates that companies will take a margin hit amounting to several hundred million euros over three months.

Portugal’s Socialist government is also working with retailers and food producers to try to bring down prices. Modelo Continente, the country’s biggest supermarket chain, said it’s willing to accept lower profit margins to absorb some of the increases that have forced customers to cut back on spending.

Tougher Oversight



With consumers getting squeezed and many businesses enjoying healthy profits, there are accusations that the inflation pain is all falling on shoppers.

Supermarket chains in Portugal have been the target of price inspections, and Spain has started monthly meetings with stores, transportation firms and food growers to make sure tax cuts translate to lower prices for consumers.

In Sweden, grocers have faced increased scrutiny after data showed that food prices are rising at the fastest pace since the early 1950s. That prompted calls for price caps, and the three largest food retailers were summoned by the country’s finance minister.

With almost 90% of the Swedish grocery sector dominated by just three retailers, the government will boost funding of the nation’s competition watchdog.

Norway is making similar moves, and said its watchdog will be given “greater muscle” to intervene “earlier and more widely where they see competition problems.”