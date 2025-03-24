Home / World News / Trump administration seeks SC halt on rehiring 16,000 federal workers

Trump administration seeks SC halt on rehiring 16,000 federal workers

The order came from US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found the firings didn't follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent

US President Donald Trump
The Republican administration argued the ruling should be put on hold because the judge didn't have the authority to order some 16,000 probationary employees be hired back. | File Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings across several agencies.

In an emergency appeal filed on Monday, the Republican administration argued the ruling should be put on hold because the judge didn't have the authority to order some 16,000 probationary employees be hired back.

The order came from US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found the firings didn't follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defence, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US meets Russians separately after talks with Ukrainians on ceasefire

Saturn's rings just vanished: The mysterious reason behind this rare event

Heathrow airport defends blackout handling, says shutdown was unavoidable

US, Russian negotiators launch ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia

US police recover $769,500 Tiffany diamond earrings after man swallows them

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS Supreme Court

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story