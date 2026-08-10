Explained: The Mecca Joint Deterrence Agreement and its key provisions

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Deterrence Agreement last week, a defence pact stating that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all three.

Signed in Jeddah by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , the agreement is seen as a potential step toward a new regional security framework. Turkey has also indicated that the pact could eventually expand to include more countries.

What does the Mecca defence pact say?

The agreement aims to strengthen defence cooperation and collective deterrence among Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Its central provision is similar to Nato's collective defence principle: an armed attack against any one member would be considered an attack against all members. However, the three countries have not specified exactly what military support each would provide if one member were attacked. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the countries would decide the "degree, form and format" of required support through consultations. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz stressed that the pact is not directed at any particular country. Turkish officials have also described it as a defensive agreement that does not replace existing alliances.

Turkey, a Nato member, has said the pact does not target Iran or any other country. Could the pact expand? Turkey has already said it wants to bring more countries under the agreement. Fidan, citing President Erdogan, said, "We should not remain limited to three countries. We should grow and, if necessary, bring [other] countries under this umbrella." Egypt is the first country whose possible membership has been publicly discussed by a signatory. Fidan called Egypt a "natural partner" and said he expected Cairo to join once technical issues are resolved. Egypt already has close ties with all three countries and works with them through the R4 grouping on regional issues.

Why might Egypt hesitate? Egypt could benefit from closer security cooperation, but joining a binding defence pact could also create diplomatic complications, according to a report by Al Jazeera. The news report quoted analysts as saying that Cairo would want to ensure that membership does not affect its relations with the US, existing alliances or peace treaties. Which other countries could join? Qatar and Kuwait are among the Gulf countries seen as possible candidates. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also includes Bahrain, Oman and the UAE. Former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani has urged all GCC countries to consider joining.

Fidan said some unnamed countries had already shown interest. Analysts have also mentioned Azerbaijan, Syria and Jordan as possible future members. Why was the pact signed now? The agreement comes amid heightened tensions across West Asia following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent conflicts involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Saudi Arabia has faced growing security risks to its oil exports and development plans, while also questioning the reliability of its traditional US security umbrella. Pakistan and Turkey have longstanding military ties with Saudi Arabia. Pakistan has provided training and military assistance to Saudi forces for decades, while Turkey has supplied drones to the kingdom.