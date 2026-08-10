Iran's parliamentary panel passes strategic framework for Hormuz's security

Iran's parliamentary commission for National Security and Foreign Policy on Sunday passed the broad framework of a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering regional security and sustainable development in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Press TV, the commission spokesman Hassan Qashqavi stated that lawmakers reviewed the draft proposal alongside delegates from pertinent government organisations and institutions.

Qashqavi noted that committee members evaluated both oral and written feedback from the participating agencies prior to unanimously endorsing the plan's general outline without any votes against it, Press TV reported.

The legislative proposal, titled the "Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf," was officially submitted to the Iranian parliament on July 13.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that the deal with Oman on a legal mechanism for managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "very close", but reopening the strategic waterway will be subject to additional conditions, including compensation from the US over the latter's violations of the memorandum. Speaking at the Iranian President's press conference, Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on determining a new route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two sides were close to reaching an agreement. "Negotiations with Oman regarding the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz regarding determining the route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are underway, and we are very close to an agreement, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions, including compensation for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the United States," Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said a previously used traffic separation scheme (TSS) through the Strait was no longer acceptable to Tehran and that a new route would need to be established. "In the past, there was a TSS or route that the Islamic Republic considers no longer acceptable for ship traffic, and it is necessary to consider a new TSS, which, of course, has extensive technical and legal complexities," he added. The statement comes as a US official stated on Friday that progress has been made in talks between Iran and Oman, which could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old conflict.