Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves one dead, forces evacuation

Explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves one dead, forces evacuation

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva was not in the neighbouring presidential palace at the time of the blast, spokesman Jos Chrispiniano said

Brazil flag
Brazil's federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive. | Photo: Shutterstock.com
AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least one explosion Wednesday outside Brazil's Supreme Court killed a man and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia, police and firefighters said.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters later confirmed that one man died at the scene, but did not identify him.

The court's justices and staff safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 pm local time, shortly after Wednesday's session finished. Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil's top court, confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press.

Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

The incident took place in Brasilia's Praca dos Tres Poderes, an area where Brazil's main government buildings are located.

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva was not in the neighbouring presidential palace at the time of the blast, spokesman Jos Chrispiniano said.

More From This Section

Pakistan employs new measures to deal with smog affecting 70,000 people

Donald Trump names Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

US Senate Republicans pick insider John Thune as their next leader

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts parts of Pak, several neighbouring areas

Abu Dhabi's $1 trillion wealth fund rejigs strategy to speed up deals

Police blocked all access to the area where Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace are located. The presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace.

Brazil's federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive.

The Supreme Court in recent years has become a target for threats by far-right groups and supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro due to its crackdown on the spread of false information.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes has become a target of hundreds of threats since he started investigating riots in government buildings on January 8, 2023, led by supporters of Bolsonaro.

Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil's Congress, but it apparently did not cause damages.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Brazil from November 18-19, says MEA

Brazil has potential to be major source for India's urad, tur imports: Govt

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to last year

Ahead of Xi's trip, Brazil refuses to endorse China's Belt and Road project

Brazil institute sues social media giants for $525 mn over usage by minors

Topics :BrazilBrazil economyBomb blastexplosion

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story