Home / World News / Extremist Khalistani ideology not good for India or partner countries: EAM

"We will raise the issue of posters with those governments. I think it would have already been done by now," he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
The "radical, extremist" Khalistani thinking is not good for India or its partner countries like the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP outreach campaign, Jaishankar said the government will raise the issue of pro-Khalistan posters that were part of a rally held recently in Canada.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," minister said.

"We will raise the issue of posters with those government. I think it would have already been done by now," he added.

A photo of 1985 Air India airplane bombing accused Talwinder Parmar was seen in a pro-Khalistan rally in Canada, seeking to glorify him.

Topics :Khalistan issueS JaishankarCanada

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

